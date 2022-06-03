UP Fintech (TIGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 10th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. UP Fintech has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 584.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 54.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 28.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

