US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 1,247.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,263 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USFD. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of US Foods by 7.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth about $8,287,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of US Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of US Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USFD opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

In other US Foods news, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

