Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $167.84, but opened at $175.00. Veeva Systems shares last traded at $183.98, with a volume of 5,996 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.83.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,946,000 after buying an additional 779,607 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.85. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

