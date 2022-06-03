Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $14,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.23. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $38.48 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 122.62%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSCO shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

