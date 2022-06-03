Wedbush Comments on Skyline Champion Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skyline Champion in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.51. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

SKY opened at $54.40 on Thursday. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.70.

In other news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.