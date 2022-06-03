Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Down 7.7%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.37 and last traded at $31.39. 7,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 444,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King cut their price target on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.07.

Get Xometry alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.19.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $824,926.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $760,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $123,143.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,022 shares of company stock worth $1,148,508 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 451.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.