Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) to report sales of $60.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semrush’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $60.50 million. Semrush posted sales of $45.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Semrush will report full year sales of $249.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $249.00 million to $250.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $312.38 million, with estimates ranging from $309.91 million to $314.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Semrush.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $45,100.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 61.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Semrush by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,820 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Semrush by 31.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 828,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Semrush by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after acquiring an additional 207,665 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Semrush by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in Semrush by 27.8% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 816,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 177,865 shares during the period. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -221.60 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. Semrush has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $32.48.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

