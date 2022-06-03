Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Brokerages expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) to announce $3.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $3.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $13.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $75.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.67. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

