Zacks: Analysts Expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $364.84 Million

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTIGet Rating) will post sales of $364.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $357.47 million to $375.30 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $285.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $358.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.25 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,021,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGTI stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

About PGT Innovations (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.