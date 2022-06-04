10,580 Shares in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPMT. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,942,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $2,145,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,833,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 75.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 118,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of GPMT opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.37. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.85%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

