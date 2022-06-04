10,927 Shares in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $51.42 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

