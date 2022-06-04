12,140 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,938,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,990,000 after purchasing an additional 127,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,370,000 after acquiring an additional 148,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 998,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 915,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

HASI stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.70%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,033,316.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

