133,150 Shares in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 133,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.46% of Esperion Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

ESPR stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $367.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

