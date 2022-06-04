1,392 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR opened at $168.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.23 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.