150,100 Shares in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMGAU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $15,225,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,312,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $761,000.

VMGAU opened at $10.01 on Friday. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

