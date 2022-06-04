16,948 Shares in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 313,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,467,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRHC opened at $3.32 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

