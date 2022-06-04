19,329 Shares in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 448,086 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,179,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,415,000 after purchasing an additional 234,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,118,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,455,000 after buying an additional 67,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 326,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

ULCC stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of -0.11. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.66 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

