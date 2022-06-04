19,673 Shares in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 693.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after buying an additional 501,828 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABCL opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $27.46.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

In related news, COO Veronique Lecault bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,770,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,222,573.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Booth bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $492,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,915. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,693,468 shares of company stock valued at $10,788,430 in the last three months. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbCellera Biologics Profile (Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

