1,978 Shares in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,431,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Park National by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,029,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Park National by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Park National by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

PRK opened at $121.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $145.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 44.35%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

