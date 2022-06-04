29,780 Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after purchasing an additional 750,420 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,951,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,056,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,664,000 after purchasing an additional 667,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 265,531 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACAD stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACAD. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.41.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,819 shares of company stock worth $205,781 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

