30,070 Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Alkermes by 130.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 30.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

ALKS stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $1,480,470.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,163.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,746 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,124 in the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

