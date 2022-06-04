3,290 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $199.10 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 99.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.19. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

