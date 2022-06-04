50,461 Shares in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of Curis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Curis by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,753 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Curis by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,214,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,700 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Curis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,997,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Curis by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 94,242 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Curis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,279,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Curis stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.17. Curis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 54.04% and a negative net margin of 490.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

