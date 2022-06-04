6,325 Shares in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $2,268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,414,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,813,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,922,000 after buying an additional 627,621 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,710,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,282,000 after buying an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $329.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.21 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.