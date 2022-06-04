6,645 Shares in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,645 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Granite Construction by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Granite Construction by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GVA opened at $32.28 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $547.59 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Granite Construction news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $248,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,271.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

