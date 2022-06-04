ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 133.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ABB were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $761,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in ABB by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 148,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 437,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,774,000 after buying an additional 95,235 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $31.57 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

