Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,577 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of Adecoagro worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 871.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000.

NYSE:AGRO opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.36 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 15.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

AGRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

