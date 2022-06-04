Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $360,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 287,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,551,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Airbnb stock opened at $119.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.74 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.30 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 143.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,385 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 11.7% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 134.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 35.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.28.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

