Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $360,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 287,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,551,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Airbnb stock opened at $119.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.74 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.30 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.16.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.28.
Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
