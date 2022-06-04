Alan Shapiro Sells 14,107 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.96 and a beta of 1.86.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.