Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Down to $240.12

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $240.12, but opened at $234.74. Albemarle shares last traded at $240.28, with a volume of 3,060 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALB. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.36, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.04.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 61.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1,102.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after buying an additional 63,093 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

