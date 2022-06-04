Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 6,000 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.09% of Orchid Island Capital worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORC opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $557.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.14%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jonestrading downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

