Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Primerica were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Primerica by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 5.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Primerica by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Primerica by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Primerica by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRI opened at $124.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.36. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

