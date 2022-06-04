Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 1,294 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,854,000 after buying an additional 1,018,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 507.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,306,000 after buying an additional 966,526 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,532,000 after purchasing an additional 436,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,042,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,356,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,270,000 after purchasing an additional 98,972 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $428,743.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $48,992.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,494. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.93 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.44.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

