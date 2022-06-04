Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 4,153 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,587 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 246.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

