Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,439 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in TowneBank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TowneBank by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 31,708 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 456,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $29.30 on Friday. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $165.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

TowneBank Company Profile (Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.