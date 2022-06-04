Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLOB. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Globant by 385.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 651,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,630,000 after acquiring an additional 517,222 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $151,568,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $373,429,000 after buying an additional 349,600 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 311.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 338,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,156,000 after buying an additional 256,347 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,172,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant stock opened at $198.84 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.78.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

