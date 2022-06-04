Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 38,880 Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.12% of Adicet Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 3,037.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $11.50 on Friday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. The company had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.
Adicet Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.
