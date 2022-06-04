Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,334,000 after purchasing an additional 507,994 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 854.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 134,146 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 556.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 249,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 211,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $7.71 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -116.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

