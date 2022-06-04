Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 57,870 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in TechTarget by 162.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in TechTarget by 140.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $372,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTGT. StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $72.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.87. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.83 and a 12-month high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.33 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

