Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,474 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $132.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

