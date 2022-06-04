Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.23.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $281.74 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $350.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.55. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 991 shares of company stock valued at $308,261. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

