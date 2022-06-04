Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 67,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

CNK stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 2.18.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was up 302.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.45.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

