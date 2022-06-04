Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $505,000 Stock Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,074 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.09% of Fossil Group worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,060 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $91,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,515 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,052,744 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 742,726 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,500,482 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 262,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 647.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,442 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 799,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 528,075 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 68,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Fossil Group ( NASDAQ:FOSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The accessories brand company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $604.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other news, Director Diane L. Neal sold 34,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $258,546.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,682.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,215,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,703,809.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

