Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $537,000 Stock Position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,302 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Freedom were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRHC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom during the third quarter worth $26,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 14.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Freedom by 37.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freedom alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Freedom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:FRHC opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.15. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.44. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $72.43.

Freedom Profile (Get Rating)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.