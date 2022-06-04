Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $541,000 Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 72,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 55,889 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 28,772 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMPH stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Howard Lee sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,445.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $272,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,106 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

