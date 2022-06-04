Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,070,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after buying an additional 45,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.29. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $110.29.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.32) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

