Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $566,000 Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Avient were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avient by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avient by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $9,202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Avient by 31.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 437,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 103,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AVNT opened at $50.89 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.68.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

