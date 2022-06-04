Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Griffon were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at $64,134,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the third quarter valued at $23,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Griffon by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Griffon by 13.8% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 490,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 59,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Griffon by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 332,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 128,361 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $32.54 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $779.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.92 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GFF. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Griffon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

