Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $597,000 Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

SONY stock opened at $92.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.98. The company has a market capitalization of $113.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $79.94 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

