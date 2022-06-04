Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $601,000 Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OCDX. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 24,224.7% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,413,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,414,000 after buying an additional 4,395,806 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 29.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,238,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,238,000 after buying an additional 1,873,161 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 404.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,151,000 after buying an additional 1,828,955 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 371.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,834,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,899,000 after buying an additional 1,445,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,941,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,479,000 after buying an additional 1,352,366 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,652,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,946.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OCDX opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,761.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.24.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

